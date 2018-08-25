Kaptan Singh Solanki takes over as new Governor of Tripura

on Saturday took oath of office and secrecy as the in a simple ceremony at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan.

Solanki, who had served as for a little over four years, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Chief

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, his cabinet colleagues, chief whip Kalyani Roy and Chief Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan were present at the function.

Later, the new governor was given the guard of honour by Tripura State Rifles jawans.

He told newsmen, "The responsibility of a Governor is to ensure that the state follows constitutional provisions and I will do this with utmost care. Side by side I will do whatever I can at my capacity to make Tripura a self reliant and the wealthiest state in the days to come, he added.

Solanki said that the Centre is working to make a new and prosperous India and everybody would have to join the task.

Solanki, who was the former secretary of Haryana unit of BJP, landed at the Maharaja Bir Bikram airport earlier in the day and was received there by the chief minister.