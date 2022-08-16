What about past promises: TRS on PM Modi's Independence Day speech

Responding to Prime Minister setting the 'Panch Pran' (five resolves) target during his speech, the ruling in on Tuesday asked as to what happens to his past promises.

"New goals for 2047 is great. But what about your past promises for 15th August, 2022 Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji? Nation wants to Know...Where is the accountability if you don't even acknowledge your own targets & subsequent failures in accomplishing the same?," Working President K T Rama Rao tweeted.

Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, cited media reports of Modi talking about doubling farmers income by 2022, the country's economy doubling in size to USD five trillion by 2022 and the 2022 deadline for water, electricity and toilet in every house.

Modi on Monday said the time has come to cleanse the country of corruption and nepotism and asked people to have 'nafrat' (hatred) for these twin evils that go beyond politics, as he set a 'Panch Pran' (five resolves) target to make India a developed nation in 25 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)