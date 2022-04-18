After Raj Thackeray warning, Maharashtra limits loudspeaker use at shrines

A day after Navnirman Sena chief reiterated his warning to take down loudspeakers from the by May 3, the state Home Department on Monday stated that the use of loudspeakers at the religious sites will only be allowed with due permission.

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will hold a meeting with the Director General of Police to instruct him to direct all police commissioners and officers on the matter, said the sources.

In wake of the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state, Thackeray on Sunday said that the Muslims in the country should understand that "religion is not above law and country" while also asking them to take down loudspeakers from .

"We don't want riots in . No one has opposed the offering of prayers. We want the loudspeakers that are put up in the and are illegal in the entire country should be taken down. If you do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers for it. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law. After May 3, I will see what to do," Thackeray said.

The MNS chief asked the Hindus to "wait till May 3" and play Hanuman Chalisa thereafter in front of the mosques that "don't take down the loudspeakers".

"I only have to say to the Hindus across India to wait till May 3. And after that, play Hanuman Chalisa in front of all such mosques that don't take down the loudspeakers," he said.

