Sisodia to appear at court in a defamation case filed by Assam CM

A lower court in Guwahati has summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister to appear before the court in connection with a filed by Assam Chief Minister .

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, Kamrup in Guwahati has asked Sisodia to appear on September 29.

On June 4, at a press conference in Delhi alleged that the Assam government had given contracts to the firm of Sarma's wife to supply PPE kits above market rates during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in the country in March 2020.

Sarma was then the Health and Family Welfare Minister in Sarbananda Sonowal-led government in Assam.

However, Chief Minister Sarma and his wife denied the allegations.

Sarma said that his wife did not take a single penny against the supply of PPE kits. She donated those to the state health department as there was a scarcity of PPE kits at that time.

Following that, the Assam Chief Minister lodged a criminal against Sisodia. His wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma also filed a Rs 100 crore against the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister.

