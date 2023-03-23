Why is PM Modi so scared?: Kejriwal takes dig at Centre amid poster row

Chief Minister on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over the action by Delhi Police against persons, who allegedly put up objectionable posters on Prime Minister across the national capital.

Weighing on the poster row, the Delhi CM, in a press briefing, said, "Why is PM Modi so scared? Why is he so insecure? This is a normal poster, anyone can put up such posters in a democracy."

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Police arrested several persons for allegedly putting up posters against PM Modi. It was alleged that some of the posters carried the slogan 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao'.

More than 100 FIRs were registered and six people arrested in connection with the matter.

The Delhi CM and his Punjab counterpart and fellow Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann will jointly address a public meeting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Thursday.

The public meeting is being organised in the backdrop of the arrests made by Delhi Police in connection with the posters targeting PM Modi.

Sharing more details about the meeting on Thursday, senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, at a press briefing on Wednesday said the AAP was undeterred by the Delhi Police crackdown and will raise the slogan 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' from the stage.

The meeting in Jantar Mantar will coincide with Shaheed Diwas, the day Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged.

"Considering the prevailing scenario in the country, the AAP will raise the slogan 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' from the stage at the Jantar Mantar tomorrow. We will carry forward this slogan into the Lok Sabha elections next year. All our MLAs, MPs, workers, and national office bearers of the party will participate in the meeting," Rai said at the press briefing on Wednesday.

"Remembering Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, AAP national convenor will address the meeting along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann," Rai added.

