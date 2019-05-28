12 dead as vehicles collide in Jodhpur

Twelve people, including two children, died when two vehicles collided head-on in Rajasthan's district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Agolai village in Balesar area, 73 km west of city, on Monday night. The collision was so intense that the heads of two passengers were severed and some of them got badly stuck in the mangled vehicles, an said.

Ten people died on the spot, while two succumbed to injuries in a hospital. The deceased include two children and six women. Six others are admitted to a hospital and undergoing treatment, Balesar policie station incharge said.

The people in one of the vehicles were going to attend a marriage function, the added.

expressed grief over the incident.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in a severe road accident near Agolai village on Balesar-# road," Gehlopt tweeted.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost dear ones, may God give them strength to bear this loss. May the injured recover soon," he added.

