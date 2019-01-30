12 die of swine flu in Delhi hospitals; Health Ministry says no deaths in city

Over 600 people have tested positive for swine flu in Delhi, while two city-based government-run hospitals have reported 12 deaths due to the H1N1 virus till Tuesday.

As of January 29, at least 617 people have been diagnosed with swine flu in Delhi, the third highest number after and No death has been reported due to the infection in the national capital so far, according to the ministry data.

However, two Centre-run hospitals -- Safdarjung and -- have reported 12 deaths due to the H1N1 virus.

According to a senior ministry official, has recorded 1,976 cases of swine flu and 76 deaths till Tuesday. has reported 659 cases and 27 deaths.

In Delhi, 532 people have been diagnosed with the H1N1 virus. No death has been reported in the national capital so far, he said.

has reported 27 deaths and 188 swine flu cases, eight deaths and 388 cases, 12 deaths and 96 cases, 4 deaths and 215 cases while has reported 3 deaths and 100 cases so far.

Telangana has witnessed one death and 271 cases, while has recorded 189 cases of H1N1. has reported 10 deaths and 121 cases.

According to a at the Safdarjung hospital, three persons have died due to swine flu, but none of them are residents.

The RML has witnessed nine deaths, of which 8 people belonged to and one hailed from

Asked why the ministry's data doesn't include the fatalities reported by these two hospitals in the city, a said, "Our data is based on the figures given by state governments. Though RML and Safdarjung are Centre-run hospitals, they submit their data to the government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)