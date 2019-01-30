Fire in multi-storied building, no casualty

Fire broke out at the second floor of a multi-storied building in Salt Lake's business district of Sector V on Wednesday morning, a fire brigade said.

No casualty was reported because of the fire in the that was spotted around 10.15 am. Four fire tenders doused it around 11.30 am.

"The cause of fire is yet to be known. Nobody was trapped inside," the said.

All employees were evacuated immediately, he said adding that hydraulic ladders were used by the fire brigade personnel to douse the blaze, he added.

went to the spot and inspected the matter.

