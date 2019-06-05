18-yr-old held with live bullets at Delhi Metro station

A young man was apprehended at a metro station here for allegedly carrying two live bullets in his bag, a senior CISF said Wednesday.

(18) of district in was intercepted by the personnel at Seelampur metro station on Tuesday after the baggage scanner detected the bullets, he said.

There were two live bullets of 8 mm calibre in his bag, the said, adding that he was handed over to the local police for further investigation.

Carrying arms and ammunition in Delhi Metro is banned.

