19-year-old set ablaze by spurned lover in Kerala

A 20-year-old man allegedly poured petrol on a teenage girl and set her ablaze here on Tuesday after she rejected his love proposal, police said.

The 19-year-old girl, a radiology student, suffered over 60 per cent burns and was rushed to a private hospital before being shifted to for further treatment.

"The accused, Ajin Reji Mathew, was arrested from the scene," the police said, adding that he was the girl's classmate in grade 12.

A resident of Thiruvalla, the girl told police that Mathew had professed his love for her, but she had spurned his proposal.

The accused has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Eyewitnesses told media that the accused was walking alongside the girl and suddenly opened a bottle of petrol and poured it on her before setting her ablaze.

