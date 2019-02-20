2 absconders arrested in J&K's Rajouri

Two persons, evading arrest for several years, were Wednesday held in Jammu and Kashmir's district, the police said.

Maneer Hussain was involved in a case of criminal breach of trust by a public servant in 2014 and was arrested in a raid, they said.

He was evading his arrest since 2014, they added.

The second absconder, Shahid Parvez, was wanted in case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, the police said.

A resident of Badhoon, he was evading arrest since 2011, they said.

