2 absconders arrested in J&K's Rajouri

Two persons, evading arrest for several years, were Wednesday held in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, the police said.
Maneer Hussain was involved in a case of criminal breach of trust by a public servant in 2014 and was arrested in a raid, they said.
He was evading his arrest since 2014, they added.
The second absconder, Shahid Parvez, was wanted in case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, the police said.
A resident of Badhoon, he was evading arrest since 2011, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
