Yemen rebels hand security of Hodeida ports to 'coastguard': UN

Yemen's Huthi rebels have handed over security of key ports to the "coastguard" but much work remains to remove military equipment, the UN said Tuesday.

Michael Lollesgaard, of the UN redeployment committee, welcomed the handover "of the security of the ports to the coastguard", according to a UN statement.

"There is still a lot of work to be done on the removal of the manifestations, but cooperation has been very good.

