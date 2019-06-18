2 Jaish militants, Army jawan killed in Anantnag encounter

Two militants, including one wanted in connection with the Pulwama attack, and an Army soldier were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Tuesday, police said.

The security forces launched a in Bijbehara area of the south district in the morning following inputs about the presence of militants. The operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the forces, an said.

An Army jawan was injured in the gun battle and he succumbed to at a hospital, the said.

"Two terrorists were killed in the operation in Bijbehara. They have been identified as Sajad Bhat and Tauseef Bhat, and were affiliated with the terror group," the said.

Besides several terror crimes, the said, Sajad Bhat was also wanted in connection with the in Lethpora area of Pulwama on February 14 that left 40 (CRPF) personnel dead.

On Monday, An and a militant were killed, while another and two troopers injured in an encounter between the security forces and the ultras in district, officials had said.

On the same day in Pulwama, nine Army personnel and two civilians were injured when militants triggered a blast through an improvised (IED) fitted in a vehicle . Two of the jawans have succumbed to on Tuesday, while the others are recuperating at a hospital. The site of the blast was 27 km from the area of the February 14 suicide attack.

Last Wednesday, a lone terrorist attacked a patrol team of the paramilitary force in Anantnag, killing five CRPF personnel. A police officer, who had reached the site shortly after the attack, was sprayed with bullets the moment he had stepped out of his bullet-proof vehicle. He was flown to the AIIMS, Delhi, but died on Sunday.

