2 Rajasthan ministers demand detailed review of Cong poll debacle

Amid speculation of a quitting in the wake of the Congress' election debacle, two state ministers have come out in the open demanding a detailed assessment by senior leaders of the party.

and Food and have said the party should review the defeat in detail so that it stands up again and performs well in upcoming local body elections in the state.

"The results were below expectations. Voters were swayed by the issue of nationalism raised by the BJP. Our leaders, too, made full efforts, but it was not acceptable to the people," Anjana told reporters here.

"Our senior leaders are doing brainstorming in and offered his resignation. There should be introspection by the leaders," he said.

Anjana also raised question on selection of the Jodhpur seat for fielding Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav, saying Jalore was more suitable.

"Some mistakes have happened in the assessment of seat for and we all are reaping the bitter fruit for that. I had suggested Gehlot that Jalore is more suitable seat for him because I understand the equations in Jalore," he said.

Vaibhav contested election on Jodhpur lok sabha seat which was won by BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Asked whether any senior leader from the state should resign over the defeat, Anjana said it was not appropriate for him to comment on that.

"This is for the to decide. As far as my opinion is concerned, if the party high command seeks feedback, I will give that," he said.

Meena said feedback should be taken from the leaders at all levels, starting from the block level.

"At this point of time, feedback from party candidates, sitting and ex-MLA, ex-MPs, office-bearers should be taken for a detailed review. There are challenges before the party and performance has to be enhanced in view of the upcoming local body polls," Meena said.

He said the defeat was a collective responsibility and not about any individual leader.

"It is for the party's senior leaders to assess the situation. Detailed feedback should be taken from the ground and the report should be submitted to and it's for him to take any decision on the basis of the report," Meena added.

Meanwhile, there is no clarity over the resignation of

In a purported press release on Sunday, Kataria said he was resigning from cabinet in the wake of the Congress' poor performance in the state in the Lok Sabha election.

Kataria's phone is not reachable since Sunday and the and have also not confirmed this development.

The Congress, which came to power last December, lost all the 25 seats in the state in the Lok Sabha

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)