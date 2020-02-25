21 killed, 400 policemen injured in riots in past 6 months in UP: Yogi

JUST IN
Business Standard

The 21 deaths apparently took place during the violence during the anti-CAA on around December 20 last year

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Yogi Adityanath. Photo: PTI
Twenty-one people have been killed in riots and protests in Uttar Pradesh and over 400 policemen injured in stone pelting incidents over the past six months, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday.

The CM was replying to a question in the state assembly by Samajwadi Party member Rakesh Pratap Singh who sought to know the number of deaths in riots, protests and sit-ins in past six months.

"In the past six months, 21 persons were killed in riots, protests, sit-ins in the state.

"In incidents of stone pelting by protesters, 400 policemen were injured and 61 policemen sustained firearms injuries," the chief minister said in a written reply.

The 21 deaths apparently took place during the violence during the anti-CAA on around December 20 last year. But the question and the CM's reply did not mention this.

The member also asked whether the government will give compensation to the family members of victims to which the CM said,"Ji nahi" (No).
First Published: Tue, February 25 2020. 14:02 IST

