2nd round of training for poll officials in T'gana

The Returning Officers and other election officials in were imparted a second round of training and reorientation here Monday for the counting of votes in the polls on May 23.

Various legal provisions involved in counting and the detailed step by step process for pre-counting and counting were explained to the ROs (Returning Officers) and other officials, an official release said.

They were told not to give scope for criticism from any quarters and to scruplously follow the Election Commission of India guidelines like ensuring presence of candidates, agents and observers at the time of opening of strong room



Besides the Returning Officers were also told to be vigilant during counting and guide the counting staff step by step for the first two rounds so as to finalise the counting process, it said.

and the senior consultant from ECI, Bhanwarlal, interacted with ROs and and impressed upon them the the need to conduct the counting process strictly adhering to the rules, it added.

