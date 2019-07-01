3 held for abusing, threatening Goa RTI activist

Three persons were Monday arrested for allegedly threatening and abusing an RTI activist, police said.

Inspector Jivba Dalvi of Old Goa police said Irshad Ahmed, Salman Hussain and Shahid Khan Pathan threatened, abused, wrongfully restrained and attempted to assault RTI activist Kashinath Shetye near Panaji on Sunday.

"Shetye was clicking pictures of the accused's vehicle parked wrongly when the incident happened. The three have been arrested," Dalvi said.

Shetye is part of Goa police's 'Traffic Sentinel' scheme' under which people can click pictures of traffic violations and send it to police for action.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)