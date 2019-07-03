3 killed, 23 missing after dam breach in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district

At least three people were killed and 23 missing after a dam in Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region breached following incessant rains leading to flood-like situation in downstream villages, officials said Wednesday.

The Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district developed a breach late Tuesday night night after heavy rains, a district official said.

So far three bodies have been recovered, he said, adding according to villagers 23 people are still missing.

The dam breach caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages, with as many as 12 houses being swept away.

Search operations are underway, the official said.

