JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Five held for stealing bags from railway stations

Pak's use of terrorism as instrument of state policy 'central problem': India at UNHRC
Business Standard

3 new information commissioners administered oath in Haryana

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya Friday administered the oath of office and secrecy to the three newly appointed state information commissioners.

The three new information commissioners are Lt. Gen Kamal Jit Singh (Retd), Kamaldeep Bhandari and Jai Singh Bishnoi.

The swearing-in ceremony was organised at the Raj Bhavan here.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Transport minister Krishan Lal Panwar, Minister of State for Cooperation Manish Grover and Chief Secretary D S Dhesi were also present on the occasion, according to an official release.

Jai Singh Bishnoi has served as chairman of forum for redressal of consumer grievances of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, Member of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and Member of the Haryana Backward Classes Commission, it said.

Lt. Gen Kamal Jit Singh (Retd) has served on different eminent positions in the Indian Army and Kamaldeep Bhandari has served as Commissioner under the Right to Service Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 20:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements