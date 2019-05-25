3 of 20 students dead in Surat fire clear Class XII exams

Three of the 20 students who died in a massive blaze at a commercial complex in Sarthana in Gujarat's on Friday had appeared for the exams and had cleared them comfortably, as per results that were declared Saturday.

Among the dead, 16 are girls, the youngest being 15 years of age and the eldest just 22, said police.

A child between 3-4 years old received burn injuries in the incident and is currently hospitalised, said police P L Chaudhari.

Police said Bhargav Bhutani, who was running the coaching class on the third floor of the ill-fated Takshshila Complex, has been arrested Saturday.

Three of the deceased, Yashi Kevadiya, and had appeared for the Class XII exams of the board the results of which were declared Saturday.

"While Yashvi passed the exam with 67.75 percentile (C1 grade), Mansi received 52.03 percentile (C1 grade) and Hasti passed the exam with 69.39 percentile (B2 grade)," he said.

"The youngest victim was 15-year-old while the oldest was 22-year-old Majority of the victims were in the age bracket of 17 to 18. They all were students of a coaching institute imparting art and craft training," an said.

"While a majority of them were charred to death in the fire, two to three have died as they jumped off from the third and fourth floor of the building to escape the fire," he added.

Earlier Saturday morning, police said police have arrested the owner of the Surat coaching centre, and two more persons, both builders, are currently absconding.

Chief Minister Friday ordered a fire safety audit of schools, colleges and coaching centres following the deadly incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)