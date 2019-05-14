3 of a family killed in Kanpur as truck overturns and falls on them

-
Three members of a family sleeping on the side of a road here were killed Tuesday when a truck overturned and fell on them, police said.
The incident occurred in Naubasta area when a stationary rice-laden truck overturned after the newly constructed culvert on which it was parked caved in, SHO of Naubasta Police Station Samar Bahadur Singh said.
The deceased have been identified as Rinku (40) and his two sons, Abhishek (15) and Lakshmi Narain (5), he said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
