3 TVS Apache stunt riders create history, enter Asia Book of Records

Three stunt riders created history by entering into the Asia Book of Records after they performed at an altitude of 14800 ft for longest period of time at Kaza in

As part of the Apache Pro Performance X (APPX), the riders performed for one-and-a-half hours at an altitude of 14800 ft astride RTR 200 4V motorcycles, a said.

The record-breaking show was held in a controlled environment as a part of the second edition of the (AOG) ride from Chandigarh to Spiti Valley, he added.

The 12-day AOG ride, which was flagged off on June 15 from Chandigarh with 25 Apache customers across the country, would end at on June 26, he said.

In 2017, the stunt team entered the record books with a non-stop 5 hour stunt show on the TVS Apache series of motorcycles, he added..

On June 9, the team broke their own record and created a new one with a non-stop six hour stunt show on TVS Apache series of motorcycles in Pune.

TVS Apache series was launched in 2005.

