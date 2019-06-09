35 cartons of illicit liquor seized from car in Vasant Vihar area: Police

has seized 35 cartons of illicit liquor and two kilograms of in two separate incidents from southwest district.

The night patrolling staff has intercepted a car in Vasant Vihar area and seeing the police, the man identified as bootlegger Pawan from KusumPur Pahadi area, jumped out of it and fled towards jhuggi cluster, police said Sunday.

During checking of his vehicle 35 cartons of liquor having 1680 quarters meant for sale in were seized, police said.

Hunt is on to nab Pawan, who is involved in various criminal cases, they said.

While in Kapashera area of southwest district, following a tip-off on Friday a trap was laid near Telephone Exchange Road, Sonia Gandhi Camp, and a man - identified as, Shekh Azizul (24), a resident of Daryaganj, was arrested.

During his frisking, two kg of illicit was recovered from his possession, police said.

