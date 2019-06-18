Keen on deepening engagement with startup ecosystem in India: WhatsApp

Messaging giant Tuesday said it is focussed on deepening engagement with startups in to help them and scale operations to solve various issues.

The Facebook-owned company also announced the winners of its 'Startup India- Grand Challenge', awarding a total of USD 2,50,000 to five startups.

"It's five months into the job and one of my goals was to deepen WhatsApp's engagement in on multiple fronts. As a tech company, we can be a very important partner to the startup ecosystem...we are doing to deepen our engagement with the startup and tech ecosystem," Head told reporters here.

He added that the company will evaluate various routes to engage with the startup community in India.

Interestingly, last week, had announced picking up a minority stake in Bengaluru-based that helps entrepreneurs set up online businesses via social channels.

Bose, who was the first top-level to be hired for the country that accounts for the lion's share of its global user base, joined WhatsApp earlier this year from startup Ezetap where he served as the

He pointed out that while the first wave of startups in India was around bringing business models from abroad and localising them for Indian audiences, startups are now working on solutions that are "India-first".

"...what's exciting now is that we are seeing innovative ideas that are India-first... The tech is in place, the platforms are there, and when you have an ecosystem that is building on top of that, it will scale very quickly," he added.

The Startup India-WhatsApp Grand Challenge received over 1,700 applications, of which five winners were announced on Tuesday.

The five winners - Minionlabs (helps businesses reduce electricity costs), MedCords (health-tech), Gramophone (agri-tech), Javis (converstional AI platform) and Melzo (affordable content platform) - will receive USD 50,000 each.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)