5.5 magnitude quake strikes China's Xinjiang

A 5.5-magnitude jolted China's in the quake-prone Uygur Autonomous Region on Tuesday, causing panic among the residents, reported.

The quake hit in the at 5:52 a.m. Tuesday (local time), according to the Networks Center (CENC).

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage. The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 8 km, the centre said in a statement.

However, residents in the city said they felt strong tremors and many people rushed out to the streets after the happened.

The epicentre, 22 km from the county seat of Jiashi, is sparsely populated. The local government has sent personnel to the affected areas to check the situation, state-run agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)