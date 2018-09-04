Afghan Taliban announces death of Haqqani network leader

The founder of the network, one of Afghanistan's most effective and feared militant groups, has died after a long illness, their allies the Afghan announced Tuesday.

Jalaluddin Haqqani, whose son Sirajuddin now heads the brutal group and is also the Taliban's deputy leader, died "after a long battle with illness", the said in a statement.

Jalaluddin "was from among the great distinguished Jihadi personalities of this era," the said in the English version of its statement posted on

He was an Afghan fighting the Soviet occupation of in the 1980s with the help of the US and Jalaluddin gained notoriety for his organisation and bravery, garnering attention from the CIA and a personal visit from US

A fluent Arabic speaker, Jalaluddin also fostered close ties with Arab jihadists including who flocked to the region during the war. Later, Jalaluddin became a in the Taliban regime.

