5 die in UK listeria outbreak linked to hospital food

-
ALSO READ
Three Britons die after eating pre-packed sandwiches
Slovenia MP resigns for stealing sandwich
Spanish chef provides food to US federal workers amid government shutdown
TPCI organises tea session as a precursor to IndusFood 2019
One serving of fried chicken a day linked to 13 per cent higher risk of death in women
-
The British government has ordered a review of hospital food after five patients died in a listeria outbreak linked to sandwiches and salads.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Saturday he wants "a radical new approach" to the food served in hospitals.
Officials have linked the outbreak to food from the Good Food Chain, which supplies dozens of U.K. hospitals, and to a meat supplier for the company.
Three of the patients died at hospitals in Manchester and Liverpool in northwest England. The other two locations have not been identified.
Public Health England says no deaths have been reported since the affected products were withdrawn in late May.
Listeria is a bacteria that usually causes mild illness in healthy people, but can be fatal to those with weakened immune systems.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU