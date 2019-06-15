Niti Aayog's 5th Governing Council meet begins

The fifth meeting of began here Saturday with the main agenda of deliberating upon situation, farm distress and security concerns over Naxal-affected districts.

is chairing the meeting, which is being held at This will be the first meeting under the new

Among others attending the meet are Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and

The agenda for the meeting also includes rain-water harvesting, aspirational districts programme and structural reforms in the agriculture sector.

The council, the apex body of Niti Aayog, includes all chief ministers, governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials.

Andhra Pradesh Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, CM H D Kumaraswamy, CM and CM Yogi Aditya Nath are among the heads of states attending the meeting.

West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, however, has refused to attend the meeting, saying it is "fruitless" as has no financial powers to support state plans.

The reviews the action taken on the agenda items of the previous meeting and deliberates upon the future developmental priorities.

The first meeting the Governing Council was held on February 8, 2015, at which the laid down the key mandates of such as fostering cooperative federalism and addressing national issues through active participation of the states.

The second meeting on July 15, 2015 reviewed the progress made by the three sub-groups of chief ministers and the two task forces.

In the third meeting on April 23, 2017, Modi had pitched for conducting simultaneous elections of the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies and shifting to a January-December fiscal year.

The fourth meeting of the council on June 17, 2018 deliberated upon measures taken to double farmers' income and the progress of the government's flagship schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)