JIPMER patient with suspected Nipah symptoms tests 'negative' for virus

A 52-year-old man from neighbouring in who was admitted with symptoms of has tested negative for the virus, a top of the Health Department said Friday.

The test report received from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, indicated that the samples from the patient is negative for Nipah, said in a press release issued here.

The patient, identified as Natarajan, was admitted to the JIPMER here on June 11, soon after he was suspected of having symptoms of Nipah, Raman said.

Natarajan, working in Guruvayoor in Kerala, had come to his native town of when he fell sick. He was admitted to a hospital with high fever and suspected encephalitis, and was referred to the JIPMER for diagnosis.

The body fluids of the patient were then sent to the institute in Pune, Raman said.

Amid growing concerns over the case in Kerala, the government had said it was fully geared to tackle the virus and isolation wards were set up in hospitals to prevent the disease from entering the Union Territory.

Same were the fears in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, where mobile medical teams screened sick travellers coming from and increased awareness drives were taken up.

It may be noted that this year, the first case of virus was reported in This comes exactly a year after 17 people fell victim to the deadly virus in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)