5-year-old girl kidnapped, raped in MP's Narsinghpur

A five-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped by an unidentified person in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur, a said Tuesday.

The girl is severely injured and is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Jabalpur, he added.

"Some nomad families are staying on a plot near the bus stand under station limits. The five-year-old girl belongs to one of these families. She was raped on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday," of Police said.

"The victim was sleeping with her mother and sister. She was picked up by an unidentified person and raped near a bridge. She was found unconscious at the spot by her family," Singh added.

On the advice of local doctors, police have admitted the girl to a hospital in Jabalpur, he added.

A case of rape and kidnapping has been lodged under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

After the kin of the victim alleged negligence, a head constable was suspended for dereliction of duty, the SP informed.

"The family has said that they reached the local police station at 3am today but their complaint was not acted upon," he said.

