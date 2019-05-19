50-yr-old man axed to death in Rajasthan's Bundi, accused held

A 50-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death with an an axe in Rajasthan's district, following which the accused person was arrested, police said Sunday.

The incident occurred in a village under station late Saturday night, they said.

The victim has been identified as Gopal Bheel, police said.

The accused, Durga Bheel, 50, was arrested Sunday morning and he has confessed to the crime, Station House Officer, station, Sampat Singh said.

He said was in a relationship with a widow for the last five years but their relationship turned sour from the last couple of months. This was because felt that the woman was distancing herself from him because of Gopal Bheel, he said.

On Saturday night when the woman had gone to attend a wedding in a neighbouring village, the accused reached her home and found sleeping there, Singh said.

He got furious and allegedly attacked with an axe, killing him on the spot, the SHO said.

Hearing the cries, the woman's elder son, who was sleeping beside the victim, woke up and informed his relatives who later reported the matter to police, Singh said.

Police arrested and booked him under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

