A 50-year-old woman has died of swine flu at a hospital here, an said Wednesday.

Gurmeet Kaur, a resident of district, who was admitted to the government hospital a few days ago, passed away on Tuesday night, Civil Surgeon Hardip Singh Ghai said.

It is the first death due to the H1N1 virus in this year, he added.

