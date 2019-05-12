55.35% voter turnout in by-poll to Kamaraj Nagar assembly

Re-polling in the by-election to the Assembly segment here saw a of 55.35 percent, poll officials said Sunday.

Of the total 952 voters, 527 electors including 265 women exercised their franchise.

Police personnel were deployed in strength around the booth.

The repoll was necessitated as the election in the booth held on April 18 was "vitiated" by certain procedural lapses.

The had ordered the repoll after declaring the polling held in the booth as void.

