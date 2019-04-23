Mamata dreaming of becoming PM, would have bought the post if

Narendra Modi Tuesday mocked Trinamool supremo for dreaming of becoming the PM and said she would have bought the post with the money looted from chit fund scams had it been up for auction.

The country needs a government with "vision and not division", Modi said "It was with the power of your vote that the could conduct surgical strikes".

The prime minister, who was addressing a poll rally in this industrial town said "She (Banerjee) is dreaming of becoming and had this position been up for auction both she and the would have bought it with the money looted by them.

Referring to the chit fund scams in Bengal, Modi said that people will suffer when the of their state is seen hobnobbing and standing in favour of those who are involved in scams.

"Corruption and crime are two non stop things in Bengal in the TMC regime," he said.

Continuing his attack against Banerjee, the prime minister said "Mamata didi had earlier turned the infiltrators into her cadres and now she is brought in foreigners to campaign for her party. Mamatadi should be ashamed," he said.

Mocking Banerjee's 'Bengal of development' as "tolabaji (extortion) model", Modi said "Mamata didi wants to implement her tolabaji tax of development across the country. But we will never allow that to happen".

Banerjee abusing him and getting angry with the is a reflection of her frustration in the face of imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, he added.

