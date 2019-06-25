87% of IT Decision Makers Plan to Increase Their Analytics Workforce in the Next One Year

/ -- Science Leaders Outlook In 2019, now in its fifth edition by Magazine and measures the leaders' sentiment around the maturity level of Science in organisations, investment in tools, talent and the companies' focus on decision-making business outcomes.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/690836/Analytics_India_Magazine_Logo.jpg)



The report takes stock of the analytics landscape in and how enterprises have moved up the analytics maturity index. The disruptions that came in waves have now clearly matured and business leaders today are making big bets on emerging technologies such as AI and

The report captures the C-level strategy and investment outlook and how business leaders are using and analytics to redefine the future value chains related to products, business models and the current market. The changing dynamics have also brought into question the need for talent, that will be the key to rapid innovation. As business leaders explore new capabilities, they require expertise to scale digital efforts and require industry-ready talent that can drive greater value for enterprises.

Here are the key highlights from the study:



Analytics leaders demonstrated a strong positive outlook towards the industry. Net Sentiment Score among analytics leaders in India is at a five-year high of 85%Analytics leaders emphasise that the demand for analytics in their organisation is expected to increase over the next 12 monthsAs per the report, 87% of decision makers plan to increase their analytics workforce over the next 12 monthsKey areas explored are:1. Maturity level of Data Science in organisations 2. Investment in Data Science over the next five years 3. Challenges that persist in DataScience adoption 4. Talent acquisition strategies key to success"Enterprises have realized the vast opportunities Data Science offers and are ramping up their capabilities to gain actionable insights from data. But while companies are accelerating the adoption of data engineering, data science and analytics, what's also required is the skilled talent to handle data-intensive roles. The need of the hour is the accessibility to industry-relevant training resources to help professionals from diverse backgrounds to gain relevant data-centric skills," said Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO,

"With analytics capabilities maturing, we are seeing organisations move into a strong product mindset. Data is coupled with products and services and this data-product mindset is allowing organisations to scale and enjoy a competitive advantage. On the talent front, investments in training and skilling will help the workforce to be prepared for the changing roles," said Bhasker Gupta, Founder & CEO,

About Analytics India Magazine:



Founded in 2012, has since been dedicated to passionately championing and promoting the analytics ecosystem in India. It chronicles the technological progress in the space of analytics, artificial intelligence, data science, by highlighting the innovations, players in the field, challenges shaping the future, through the promotion and discussion of ideas and thoughts by smart, ardent, action-oriented individuals who want to change the world.

For more information, visit https://



About Simplilearn:



enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC and Bangalore, India; Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications and reach their business and career goals. The company's high-engagement curriculum blends self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration and 24/7 global teaching assistance. Simplilearn is a GSA IT-70 contract holder and was recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 of 2018.

For more information, visit https://

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)