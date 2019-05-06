Another AAP MLA takes saffron plunge: Devinder Sehrawat joins BJP

-
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Phase 5 LIVE: AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat joins BJP
Lok Sabha polls: Aam Aadmi Party rules out alliance with Congress in Delhi
BJP conspired to delete 3 mn voters' names from electoral list: AAP
2019 elections: AAP may discuss pre-poll alliance prospects with Congress
AAP says will contest Lok Sabha elections in states to defeat BJP
-
AAP legislator Devinder Singh Sehrawat joined the BJP on Monday, the second legislator to quit the party and join the saffron fold in less than a week.
AAP's Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai quit the party and joined the BJP on Friday last week.
Sehrawat, the party's legislator from Bijwasan, joined the party at a press conference in the presence of senior Delhi BJP leaders.
Accusing the party of "ignoring" and "cornering" him, Sehrawat said he was not even invited for party functions.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU