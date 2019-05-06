JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

Sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav moves SC against rejection of nomination
Business Standard

Another AAP MLA takes saffron plunge: Devinder Sehrawat joins BJP

Sehrawat, the party's legislator from Bijwasan, joined the party at a press conference in the presence of senior Delhi BJP leaders

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Devinder Sehrawat
Devinder Sehrawat addressing a press conference after joining BJP | Photo: Twitter@ANI

AAP legislator Devinder Singh Sehrawat joined the BJP on Monday, the second legislator to quit the party and join the saffron fold in less than a week.

AAP's Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai quit the party and joined the BJP on Friday last week.

Sehrawat, the party's legislator from Bijwasan, joined the party at a press conference in the presence of senior Delhi BJP leaders.

Accusing the party of "ignoring" and "cornering" him, Sehrawat said he was not even invited for party functions.
First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 13:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU