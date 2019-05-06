JUST IN
Rahul 'ensuring booth capturing' in Amethi, alleges Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani tagged a video in which an elderly women is seen alleging that her hand was forcibly put on hand election symbol of the Congress though she wanted to vote for the lotus, the BJP's symbol

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Smriti Irani
Irani and Gandhi are contesting against each other in the Amethi Lok Sabha seat

Union minister and the BJP's Amethi candidate Smriti Irani on Monday alleged that Congress president Rahul Gandhi was "ensuring booth capturing" in the constituency.

Irani and Gandhi are contesting against each other in the seat.

She also tagged a video in which an elderly women is seen alleging that her hand was forcibly put on 'panja' (hand) election symbol of the Congress though she wanted to vote for the 'kamal' (lotus), the BJP's symbol.

There is no written complaint on the matter.

Amethi is one of the 51 constituencies in seven states that is voting in the fifth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.
First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 11:50 IST

