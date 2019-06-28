Above normal temperatures persist in Haryana, Punjab

The maximum temperatures Friday hovered above normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab, the MET office said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 39.8 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal limits, a Meteorological Department report said here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 40 degrees Celsius, up three notches while Hisar recorded a maximum of 39.6 degrees Celsius.

Bhiwani registered a high of 39.8 deg Celsius and Karnal's maximum temperature settled at 39.4 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above normal limits. Narnaul recorded a high of 41 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal limits while Ludhiana recorded a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius, up three degrees against normal.

Patiala's maximum temperature settled at 39.6 degrees Celsius, up five notches against normal limits.

