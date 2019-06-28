Cong workers protest at Faridabad hospital over slain leader's body

Congress workers wearing black arm bands Friday demonstrated at a local hospital, demanding that the body of a slain party leader be handed over to them immediately.

Vikas Chaudhary, a Haryana Congress spokesman, was shot dead Thursday at a gym's parking lot.

The party workers claimed that the body was not handed over to them as Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was in the town.

A large number of party workers gathered at BK Hospital here in the morning, led by state Congress president Ashok Tanwar, Palwal MLA Karan Dalal and Tigaon legislator Lalit Nagar.

Congress leader Baljit Kaushik said the party workers were confined to the hospital when they went there to take the body in the morning.

A police spokesperson said the Congress workers tried to leave the hospital premises wearing black arm bands and holding placards, resulting in a scuffle with the security personnel deployed there.

He said the main gate of the hospital was sealed following the incident.

DSP NIT Vij said police was deployed at the main gate of the hospital to prevent the blocking of the road by the Congress workers and prevent any untoward incident as the Chief Minister was in Faridabad.

Commenting on the issue, state Congress chief said the BJP government in the state was using the police force to muzzle their voice.

The slain Congress leader's brother, Gaurav, too asked as to why the body was not being handed over to them.

