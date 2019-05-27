Pak SC makes history by hearing case via e-Court

Pakistan's on Monday made history by holding hearing in a case via e-Court - a system based on video-link connectivity.

The said in a statement that it started hearing of cases through e-Court system.

"It is for the first time in judicial history of that cases in the of are heard through videolink connectivity," it said.

A three-member bench headed by and comprising Justice and Justice formally initiated the proceedings of cases through the e-Court system at principal seat and the registry.

The advocates of Karachi, whose cases were fixed for hearing at Supreme Court Branch Registry Karachi, argued their cases through a video-link and the bench at principal seat heard and decided the cases.

Justice Khosa while hearing first case through the technology remarked that a big milestone has been achieved in the judicial history of that case are been heard through latest technology.

"The facility will benefit lawyers and litigants to save them time and money," he said.

He also extended his thanks to of Supreme Court headed by Justice and comprising Justice and other stakeholders for their untiring efforts that made this project successful.

It is believed that use of IT would help to reduce cost and time in deciding cases.

