AC local hit in summer, earns record Rs 1.84 crore in April

The Western Railway, which runs the country's first fully air-conditioned suburban train, has earned a record income of 84 crore from this service in April alone, an said on Saturday.

The WR attributes this sharp increase in earnings to the rise in mercury levels.

"Ever since the AC local started running on December 25, 2017, this has been its highest (month-wise) earning. The total revenue it has earned in the last 16 months till April 30 is almost Rs 24 crore," an said.

of the WR, Ravinder Bhakar, said, "The AC local's maximum earning of 84 crore came in April with approximately 4.47 lakh commuters traveling in that month. Before that, the highest earnings of 82 crore and Rs 1.68 crore were registered in October and May 2018 respectively."



"The AC local service certainly provides a respite from the scorching summer heat, which is why it has gained popularity among Mumbaikars," he added.

According to Bhakar, the fares of the AC local will continue to be at introductory levels till May 31.

After the commencement of the service, the WR had decided that as an introductory offer, the fare of the AC local train will be 1.2 times of the base fare of first class for the first six months and after that it will be charged as 1.3 times.

"But the offer, which had earlier been extended and was valid till April 24 this year, has now been extended till May 31," he said.

In the year 2018-19, the AC local had an earning of almost Rs 19 crore, Bhakar said.

Presently, 12 services of the AC local are being operated from Monday to Friday on the WR's Churchgate-Virar section.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)