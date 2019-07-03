Actor stopped from flying to US, served notice in TV9 case

Telugu actor Shivaji, an accused in a TV channel case, was stopped by officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here while he was trying to pass through immigration to board a flight for the US, police said Wednesday.

Police had earlier issued notices to the actor to appear before them for questioning in connection with a case relating to TV9 former CEO Ravi Prakash, a police official said.

Police received information that hewas at the airport andleaving for the US, he said.

"As he did not respond to our earlier notices, a lookout circular was issued," the official said.

Immigration officials stopped Shivaji at the airport, he said, adding that police took the actor to a police station and served a fresh notice on him.

"We have asked him to appear before us on July 11for questioning," the official added.

A case was recently registered against Prakash and Shivaji for allegedly cheating the company's promoters by forging documents.

Alanda Media and Entertainments Pvt Ltd isthe present promoter of TV9 group of channels.

