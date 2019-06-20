Adams questions why didn't Kane Williamson walk?

Former spinner has questioned Kane Williamson's integrity after he did not walk out despite being caught behind by wicketkeeper

Williamson struck a composed unbeaten century to help post a four-wicket win over in a game here Wednesday.

However, his knock was marred by a controversy after he was caught-behind by Kock in the 38th over off the of leg-spinner Williamson was at 76 then.

"Why didn't walk," Adams wrote on his twitter page sparking a debate.

He further added in another tweet: " was Mankad after he didn't walk. Would he be upset."



Interestingly, Tahir had appealed against the inside edge of Williamson's bat, but it was turned down by the umpire. The South African team did not request for a review and later replays showed a nick from Williamson.

Faf du Plessis, in the post-match presser, explained that he trusted de Kock's judgement and that's why he didn't go for a review.

"We weren't aware of it. I think I was at long on at the time, and Quinny is the closest to the action. He's always my go to man," du Plessis said.

"I just thought it was a plain miss. I just heard about it now at the post match that he said he had a nick on it. But even Kane said he didn't know he had to fine tune it. He would have referred it. But that's not where the game was won and lost," he added.

