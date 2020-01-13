JUST IN
"Dead assets" sitting on files will be shown exit door: Gadkari
Sujit Pandey, Alok Kumar to be 1st police commissioners of Lucknow, Noida

The state cabinet on Monday approved a proposal for implementing the commissionerate system of policing in the two cities, giving more powers to the police

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Senior IPS officers Sujit Pandey and Alok Singh will be the first police commissioners of Lucknow and Noida respectively, a UP government spokesperson said on Monday.

Besides them, Inspector General (IG) Naveen Arora and IG Nilabja Chaudhary will be the joint police commissioners of Lucknow and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Akhilesh Kumar and DIG Sriparna Ganguli will be additional police commissioners of Noida, he said.

The state cabinet on Monday approved a proposal for implementing the commissionerate system of policing in the two cities, giving more powers to the police.

The government has also transferred six other IPS officers, posting Jai Narain Singh as Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of Kanpur zone, Prem Prakash as ADG of Allahabad, Pravin Kumar as IG of Meerut and Lav Kumar as DIG of Gorakhpur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 13 2020. 13:50 IST

