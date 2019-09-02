Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flies MiG 21 with Abhinandan in Pathankot

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the IAF pilot who became the face of a tense military confrontation between India and Pakistan in February, on Monday flew a MiG 21 fighter jet here.
Varthaman started flying the MiG 21 about two weeks ago, nearly six months after sustaining injuries while ejecting from a fighter plane during an aerial combat between India and Pakistan on February 27.
On Monday, IAF Chief Dhanoa and Abhinandan took a sortie on the MiG 21 jet from the Pathankot air base, officials said.
The 36-year-old IAF pilot was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during aerial combat. Before his jet was hit, he downed an F-16 fighter of Pakistan.
Varthaman was released on the night of March 1 by Pakistan.
He was taken off flying duties because of his injuries.
Varthaman was conferred the Vir Chakra, the coveted wartime gallantry medal, for downing the F-16 jet of Pakistan during the aerial combat.
The Vir Chakra is the third highest gallantry award after the Paramvir Chakra and the Mahavir Chakra.
#WATCH IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flew a sortie with Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman at Air Force Station Pathankot today in a MiG-21 trainer. It's the last sortie flown by IAF Chief in a fighter aircraft before retirement. They took off around 1130 hrs for a 30 min sortie. pic.twitter.com/retSoI3EVl— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU