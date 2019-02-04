Centre forwards Rs 102 cr bill to Kerala for use of IAF aircraft, choppers during flood relief ops

The Centre has forwarded a bill of Rs 102 crore to the government for the use of aircraft and helicopters for flood relief operations in the state, the was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Upper House, in the Subhash Bhamre said during floods, the IAF had carried out 517 sorties of Fixed Wing aircraft, airlifting 3,787 people and 1,350 tonnes of load, and 634 sorties of helicopters, winching 584 people and airlifting 247 tonnes of load.

"Bills of approximately Rs 102.6 crores have been forwarded to the Government for use of IAF aircraft / helicopters for Kerala Flood relief. The recoveries for providing services of IAF aircraft / helicopters are effected from the and the Administration of Union Territories," Bhamre said.

The and the are also preparing details of expenditure with respect to assistance rendered in wake of the floods in Kerala, he said.

Heavy rains caused floods in large parts of Kerala in August last year, resulting in loss of human lives and property.

The assistance by armed forces to civil administration is governed by the "Instructions on aid to by the Armed Forces 1970", wherein recovery of expenditure incurred by the forces in rendering such aid is specified, he said.

The armed forces compile the details of expenditure incurred and forward the same to the state government, Bhamre said.

"The bills duly scrutinised are forwarded by the to the (MHA) for reimbursement," he added.

The armed forces were lauded by many, including Pinarayi Vijayan, for their efforts during the Kerala flood relief operations.

