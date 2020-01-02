JUST IN
Business Standard

Air India, BPCL, Concor divestments unlikely this fiscal: Govt official

It can be noted that the government has set ambitious targets from the disinvestments in FY20 at Rs 1.05 trillion

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Strategic divestments in Air India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Container Corporation of India (Concor) are unlikely this fiscal, a senior government official said on Thursday.

The Finance Ministry's Department of Investments and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) official said that the process throws surprises, causing delays.

It can be noted that the government has set ambitious targets from the disinvestments in FY20 at Rs 1.05 trillion.

When asked about what happens to the target if the process in three of the most big-ticket companies gets delayed, the official declined to comment.
First Published: Thu, January 02 2020. 10:35 IST

