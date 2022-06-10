Akasa Air to partner Griffin for sale, leaseback of Boeing planes

-
ALSO READ
Akasa Air concludes sale and lease back of 5 Boeing 737 Max planes
SpiceJet restricts 90 pilots from flying 737 MAX aircraft after DGCA fine
No survivors found in crash of Chinese plane carrying 132 people: Report
Return to service: 90-hour solution to Boeing 737 MAX simulator fault?
Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air buys 50 Boeing 737 aircraft
-
Akasa Air has signed a contract with Irish leasing company Griffin Global Asset Management for sale and leaseback of five Boeing 737 Max aircraft, a statement said on Thursday.
Under sale and leaseback model, the airline sells its planes to a leasing company and then leases them back. This frees up the cash that the airline has spent in buying the aircraft.
Akasa Air had signed a deal with Boeing to purchase 72 Max aircraft on November 26, 2021, approximately three months after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) gave the green light to Max planes.
Akasa Air is scheduled to receive its first Max aircraft this month and is planning to launch its commercial flight operations in July.
A statement by Griffin Global Asset Management said it "is pleased to announce the mandate for purchase and leaseback of five Boeing 737-8 aircraft with Akasa Air, a new airline based in India".
The airline, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, received the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations.
Commenting on the contract with Griffin, Dube, Founder, Managing Director and CEO, Akasa Air, said, We are pleased to have Griffin as our partners in growth as we embark on our aviation journey. The high degree of confidence and endorsement from the Griffin team is a testimony to Akasa Air's robust and sustainable future.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU