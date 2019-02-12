Akhilesh issue rocks RS, proceedings washed out for 7th day

proceedings were disrupted Tuesday following protests by the and other opposition parties over alleged stopping of Yadav at airport to prevent him from visiting

The trouble started in the first half after as many as 15 members had made Zero Hour mention on matters of public importance. members were up on their feet trying to raise the issue but M Venkaiah Naidu ordered that nothing would go on record.

Naidu said he cannot allow them to raise the issue as they have not given notice.

members said they have received information that Yadav was stopped at in by police in a bid to prevent him from visiting to attend an oath-taking ceremony of a student at University.

"Please go to your seat. Please don't spoil the atmosphere. This is not the way. We have lost so much of valuable time," Naidu said before adjourning the proceedings till 2 PM.

Minister had told reporters in that the step was taken on the request of the university as their was apprehension that Yadav's visit could trigger violence on the campus. But Yadav claimed the CM's statement was "a cover to hide nervousness" and its action showed how "scared" the BJP government is.

When the re-assembled at 2 PM, members of SP, Bahujan Samaj Party, Trinamool and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) continued their protests following which the House was adjourned till 2:35 PM.

As soon as the House met again at 2:35 PM, members from various opposition parties trooped into the Well protesting against the incident involving Yadav.

Deputy tried to pacify the members saying that the did not receive any notice regarding the issues being raised by them and therefore a discussion on them cannot be allowed.

He asked the members to go back to their seats so that the discussion on Motion of Thanks on President's address can continue and later the one on interim budget is taken up.

"This is our constitutional duty. We are not even being able to discuss over the budget speech," he said.

However, opposition members refused to relent and continued their protests, following which he adjourned the house till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the government introduced two bills - the International Financial Services Center Authority Bill 2019 and Cinematography (amendment) Bill 2019.

International Financial Services Center Authority Bill 2019 was moved by for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla.

The Cinematography (amendment) bill 2019 was moved by Information and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Earlier this morning, the proceedings went on smoothly for some time, unlike the past six days, before the protests by the and other parties started.

of the Opposition said there are constitutional responsibilities on part of both the government and the opposition. These include passing a motion of Thanks to the for his address to the joint siting of Parliament at the start of the Budget session, and approving the budget.

He suggested that the discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President's Address can be taken up on Tuesday and the debate on the Interim Budget 2019-20 on Wednesday.

for Parliamentary Affairs said the government was agreeable to the suggestion.

"We can extend the session if there is an agreement in the House" to discuss the six bills that are listed for taking up after the Motion of Thanks is passed and the Budget approved, he said.

However, his suggestion did not seem to have found favour with members.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)