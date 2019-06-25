Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Oseltamivir Phosphate capsules

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for ANDA Oseltamivir Phosphate Capsules
Consumption of elderberries essential to counter influenza, claims study
Researchers design new anti-influenza drugs
Climate change could be reason for nimal-to-human disease transfer: Study
WHO launches strategy to fight 'inevitable' flu pandemics
-
Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Oseltamivir Phosphate capsules, used for treatment of influenza infection.
The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Tamiflu Capsules of Hoffman-La Roche, Inc.
The approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the company's abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Oseltamivir Phosphate Capsules USP in the strengths 30 mg, 45 mg and 75 mg, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.
Quoting IQVIA data, Alembic Pharma said Oseltamivir Phosphate capsules has an estimated market size of USD 647 million for 12 months ending December 2018.
The company currently has a total of 97 ANDA approvals (85 final approvals and 12 tentative approvals) from USFDA, it added.
Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading 1.91 per cent higher at Rs 515 apiece on BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU