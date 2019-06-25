Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Oseltamivir Phosphate capsules

Drug firm Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Phosphate capsules, used for treatment of infection.

The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Tamiflu Capsules of Hoffman-La Roche, Inc.

The approval from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the company's abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Phosphate Capsules USP in the strengths 30 mg, 45 mg and 75 mg, said in a filing to BSE.

Quoting IQVIA data, said Phosphate capsules has an estimated market size of USD 647 million for 12 months ending December 2018.

The company currently has a total of 97 ANDA approvals (85 final approvals and 12 tentative approvals) from USFDA, it added.

